Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to build army training school in Jharoda Kalan; no fee to be charged from students

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced key education projects. The CM announced of building 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' Jharoda Kalan. The school reportedly will be built on 14 acres of land, the CM said at the press conference.

The fees for the school will be free and the school campus will have separate hostels for boys and girls.

"Any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th. Both classes will have 100 seats each", Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said they have received about 18,000 applications and will start classes this year.



On the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister said, "It was on March 23 (in 1931) that Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death.

"On December 20, 2021, we had announced that Delhi will have a school where students will be prepared for the armed forces. The school will be named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School," he said in an online briefing.

It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the chief minister said.

"The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for 200 seats," he said.

An aptitude test will be conducted on March 27 for admission to Class 9. The test for enrolment for class 11 will be held the next day. In the second phase, interviews will be conducted, he said.

The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force, he added

With inputs from agency

ALSO READ HC asks Delhi government's response to plea on school building lying unutilised since 2011

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST