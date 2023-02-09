e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding

Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, added the police. The incident took place near Prashant Vihar area, Rohini.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding | Representative Photo
Follow us on

New Delhi: A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by two men using a plastic tray after an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function last night, said the police.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, added the police. The incident took place near Prashant Vihar area, Rohini.

Suspects were identified, and teams were formed to nab them.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding

Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding

Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

50% High Court judges from district judiciary: SC seeks response from Centre, Delhi HC

50% High Court judges from district judiciary: SC seeks response from Centre, Delhi HC

Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

Chhawala murder case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi police's plea to review acquittal of convicts

Chhawala murder case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi police's plea to review acquittal of convicts