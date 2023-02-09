Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding | Representative Photo

New Delhi: A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by two men using a plastic tray after an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function last night, said the police.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, added the police. The incident took place near Prashant Vihar area, Rohini.

Suspects were identified, and teams were formed to nab them.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)