Delhi: Cardiologist at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital sacked after death of 3 patients

An associate professor of cardiology, who was working on contractual basis at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, has been "terminated" from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month, officials said.

He was sacked on orders from the Delhi Secretariat, a senior official said.

Action against the doctor was initiated on March 10 before a four-member committee was set up to review the matter, officials said.

Hospital authorities remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:52 PM IST