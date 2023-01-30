Delhi: At least 29 injured, including 25 school kids, in massive pileup on Salimgarh flyover

Accident | Representative Photo

A massive accident took place on the Salimgarh flyover in central Delhi on Monday morning in which at least 29 people got injured, including 25 school students.

Four school buses, an autorickshaw, a car and a motorcycle were involved in the pileup of vehicles. Delhi police were called in to help at around 11 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The four school buses had 216 students on board. Three members of school staff and one other person were injured in the accident, Chauhan said. (With PTI inputs)

