Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal govt to bring resolution on compensation to farmers, MSP guarantee and arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra

Arvind Kejriwal led government in Delhi will bring a resolution in the Assembly on Friday, November 26, to demand compensation to families of 'more than 700 farmers' who died during the protest.

Apart from demand of compensation, the Delhi govt in the resolution will also demand of arrest of Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and to support farmers' demand for the legal guarantee on MSP.

The move of Delhi government comes a day before massive protests of farmers will mark one year of what the farmers called as "historic struggle" to demand repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The farmers' movement had begun with a call of 'Dilli Chalo' on November 26-27 last year not just protesting the three farm laws but also putting forth several other demands.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations, said in a release: "The fact that such a long struggle has to be waged is a clear reflection on the insensitivity and arrogance of India's Government towards its toiling citizens."

Delhi Govt to bring tomorrow a resolution in the Assembly to demand compensation to families of 'more than 700 farmers' who died during the protest & arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and to support farmers' demand for the legal guarantee on MSP — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

After an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday to repeal the three farm laws, the cabinet had on Wednesday approved its repeal and also said the formality in the Parliament will be done at the earliest.

The SKM expressed its deep appreciation to all the participants and supporters of the movement, and reiterated once again that the repeal of the three anti-farmer laws is only the first major victory of the movement.

The still-pending demands of the 'Kisan Andolan' include legal right for MSP on all agricultural produce, withdrawal of Electricity Amendments Bill, keeping farmers out of penal provisions of legal regulation related to Delhi air quality, withdrawal of cases against thousands of protesting farmers and dismissal and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni, the MoS Home, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Thousands of farmers have started arriving at the various morchas in Delhi. In states which are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:00 PM IST