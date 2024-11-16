 Delhi AQI Over 400: City Still Struggling With 'Severe' Air Pollution; Residents Report Respiratory Problems
Delhi faced severe smog, AQI at 406, Shadipur and Narela most polluted. Airport visibility is poor, halting construction. Atishi changed government office hours to fight pollution and traffic congestion.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Delhi's Air Quality Index above 400: Continued Battle with 'Severe' Air Pollution in City | Screengrab, X (@ani)

Delhi experienced another day of heavy smog, with the air quality index at 406, with Shadipur and Narela being the most polluted areas. Poor visibility at the airport resulted in limitations on construction work.

Revised Schedule For Working Hours

The government changed the working hours in government offices in order to lessen traffic jams. Schools were required to transition to virtual learning, and all schools stayed shut on Saturday. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology forecasted that air quality will be very bad for the next six days.

GRAP Stage 3 Successfully Placed

The GRAP-III measures were enforced rigorously, including the launch of shuttle bus services by the DTC and limitations on older vehicles. Inter-state buses, with the exception of electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, and BS-VI diesel models, were banned from entering Delhi.

Mining operations and stone crushing activities in Delhi and the NCR were brought to a stop. Major sources of pollution were determined to be vehicular emissions and burning of crop residue.

Delhi Government Is Implementing Measures

Efforts to address the high air pollution levels in Delhi by the government involve altering transportation methods, imposing vehicle restrictions, and decreasing sources of pollution.

