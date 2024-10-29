Delhi AQI: Improvement Seen In Air Quality Before Diwali Arrives

Air Quality In Delhi Improves | ANI

New Delhi: As winter approaches, people in Delhi-NCR are waking up to colder weather, switching off their air conditioners temporarily, and using fans at reduced speeds. Nevertheless, this change in seasons also raises worries about increasing levels of air pollution.

The IMD forecasts misty conditions in the morning today, followed by mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, Delhi experienced a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was 3.4 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

Weather warnings for next 7 days (28 Oct-03 Nov 2024)



Subject: No significant weather likely over any part of the country during next one week.



Air quality index in Delhi



The AQI in the capital is already hitting new peaks even before Diwali. SAFAR reported on Tuesday morning that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was categorised as 'Very Poor'.

Air Quality Index



According to experts, Delhi's air quality stayed at a 'very poor' level on Monday due to a decrease in wind speed, preventing pollutants from spreading throughout the city. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city's AQI decreased from 355 on Sunday to 304 at 4 pm, the 24-hour average.

Information collected from 36 out of 40 monitoring stations in the city revealed that 23 stations, which include Bawana, Burari, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Rohini, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Mandir Marg, Okhla, Najafgarh, and Nehru Nagar, were classified as 'very poor'. The air quality in the nearby cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Noida, which are close to Delhi, was slightly better but still in the 'poor' category.