Dehradun-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi Due To Mid-Air Engine Glitch

Yet another incident involving an IndiGo flight has come to light as one of its passenger jets caught fire in one of its engines and was forced to make an emergency landing at Delhi's T2 airport.

Engine No. 2 of the Delhi-Dehradun IndiGo Flight 6E 2134 caught fire mid-air, according to reports.

“IndiGo flight (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance," the airline said in a statement.

Aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - is yet to clarify the exact reason behind the flight's turnback.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours after an Alliance Air AT72-600 Aircraft VT-AIY operating flight from Mysore to Hyderabad was forced to turnback after its fuel panel opened during departure.

"The AME informed the ATC who in turn informed the aircraft about the fuel panel. Fuel was not uplifted at Mysore. DGCA is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," the DGCA stated.

