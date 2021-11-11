Body of Delhi Bar Association employee found at Tis Hazari court

The body of an employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside the Tis Hazari court on Thursday, police said.

As per some media reports, the body, identified as that of Manoj, 35, was found outside chamber 192 in the western wing of the court. He was a temporary employee of the Association

The police, citing preliminary investigation said there were no signs of external injuries on his body. They also said Manoj was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic adding that the dustbin inside the chamber had blood vomit. The police also informed that the body has been sent for post-mortem for further clarification.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:22 PM IST