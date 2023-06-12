 Bike Taxis To Remain Off Delhi Roads After Supreme Court Stays HC Order
The ban on the bike taxis has been revived by the SC after it was first imposed by the Delhi government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
In a huge setback for bike-taxi aggregators, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's order allowing them to ply on the roads of the national capital. The ban on the bike taxis has been revived by the SC after it was first imposed by the Delhi government.

The HC had allowed aggregators such as Rapido and Uber to run their services without licences till the final policy is notified.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government has assured the apex court that it will frame and submit guidelines and licencing policy for bike taxi aggregators by July 31 in order to regulate their operations.

More details to follow...

