Bihar man in tears after getting caught on camera flashing his private part at female passenger in Delhi DTC bus

A man from Bihar was caught by DTC marshals after he allegedly flashed his private part at a female passenger on a bus in Delhi.

A fellow passenger named Ashwini Shrivastava highlighted the matter on social media as he posted a video of the incident on his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

The video shows the woman accusing the man of the obscene act. The accused, who was reduced to tears after being caught, then reveals his name as Zakir from Bihar who stays in Rajouri Garden in the national capital.

The DTC marshal then introduces himsel and gives out the details of the incident. He also says in the video that he called the police and appropriate action will be taken by them.

The incident has once again highlighted the plight of women in the national capital, which is considered to be one of the most unsafe cities for females.

The Kanjhawala Death Case

Just a few days back a 20-year-old woman riding a scooty with her friend was hit from behind by a car with five occupants inside. The woman died after getting stuck under the car and was allegedly dragged for 12 kms from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The horrific accident which took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, has shocked the entire nation.

Delhi cops managed to catch all five culprits and a court sentenced them to 3-days in police custody. Investigation in the Kanjhawala death case is going on while new CCTV footages are surfacing each day.