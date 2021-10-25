Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi, says 'came here for work'

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi today evening but denied that he had been summoned by any agency.

Wankhede is investigating the drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who was detained from a ship near Mumbai.

Wankhede clarified that he stands by the investigation into the drugs case and has come to the national capital for some work, according to news agency ANI.

"I have not been summoned. I've come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless," he said.



In his recent attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, NCP minister Nawab Malik shared a certificate and claimed that the officer has used forged document for his job.



Hours after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik shared a document of NCB's Sameer Wankhede on Twitter, the officer has said that he belongs to a multi-religious and secular family and publishing his personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of his family privacy.

In a press release that has been issued today, Wankhede said, "I belong to the multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik."



Wankhede told a special court in Mumbai on Monday that he and his family were being targeted and is ready for probe into allegations against him.

"My family including my sister and deceased mother are being targeted," the NCB zonal director told the court.

Wankhede was appearing before special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in connection with the probe of drugs-on-the-cruise case today. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

