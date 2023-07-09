All Schools In Delhi To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Incessant Rainfall: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that all schools in the national capitals will be closed tomorrow i.e. Monday, July 10, due to incessant rainfall.

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi since last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the boundary wall of a government school in the Garhi Jharia Maria in East of Kailash area collapsed. The occurrence triggered panic in the vicinity and ignited a political controversy between the BJP and the ruling AAP government in Delhi.

Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi President of BJP, condemned the AAP government, highlighting that despite a hefty expenditure of 16 crores on the school's construction, the boundary wall had collapsed. He raised allegations of corruption and demanded the resignation of Atishi Marlena, the local MLA and education minister.

AAP Minister Atishi, reacting to the incident, said, "Many of our schools are very old...There are two schools where walls have collapsed. These walls were 35-40 years old. 150 mm of rainfall happened in a very short span of time...We have instructed officers to inspect all Delhi govt and MCD schools so that accidents are avoided."

The rainfall in the city was exceptionally intense, with Delhi registering a precipitation of 153 mm within a span of 24 hours. This measurement is the highest recorded in a single day in July since 1982, as reported by the IMD.