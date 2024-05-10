Woman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Rachna Nagar railway crossing, police said.

Investigating officer (IO) at MP Nagar police station, Rakesh Singh told Free Press that the woman identified as Gayatri Patel (25), worked for a media house in MP Nagar. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

The woman’s identity was ascertained with the help of the bag and documents belonging to her, found at the suicide spot. Her father, Rajesh Patel, told the police that Gayatri had pursued MBA, and was working for a media house located in MP Nagar area of the city. Patel said that like every other day, she had headed out of the house for work and then around noon on Thursday, the police called him up, saying that daughter was found dead on Rachna Nagar railway tracks. The man, however, told police that his daughter’s cell phone was missing from the spot.

As per police, a few on-lookers told them that Gayatri parked her moped near the under-bridge and went close to the railway tracks, she stood there for some time, and as a train arrived, she jumped in front of it to end her life.

Patel did not apprise the police of any possible reason which could have pushed her to commit suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that the incident is being probed.