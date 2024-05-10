 Woman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsWoman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies

Woman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Rachna Nagar railway crossing, police said.

Investigating officer (IO) at MP Nagar police station, Rakesh Singh told Free Press that the woman identified as Gayatri Patel (25), worked for a media house in MP Nagar. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

The woman’s identity was ascertained with the help of the bag and documents belonging to her, found at the suicide spot. Her father, Rajesh Patel, told the police that Gayatri had pursued MBA, and was working for a media house located in MP Nagar area of the city. Patel said that like every other day, she had headed out of the house for work and then around noon on Thursday, the police called him up, saying that daughter was found dead on Rachna Nagar railway tracks. The man, however, told police that his daughter’s cell phone was missing from the spot.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Says Appeal To Press NOTA Is Attack On Democracy; Its Indore...
article-image

As per police, a few on-lookers told them that Gayatri parked her moped near the under-bridge and went close to the railway tracks, she stood there for some time, and as a train arrived, she jumped in front of it to end her life.

Patel did not apprise the police of any possible reason which could have pushed her to commit suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that the incident is being probed.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leader Shoots Video As Minor Son Casts Vote On His Behalf, Booked

BJP Leader Shoots Video As Minor Son Casts Vote On His Behalf, Booked

Woman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies

Woman Working For Media House Jumps Before Moving Train, Dies

MP: Miscreants Caught Pelting Stones At AC Mechanic’s Residence in Jabalpur; WATCH CCTV Clip

MP: Miscreants Caught Pelting Stones At AC Mechanic’s Residence in Jabalpur; WATCH CCTV Clip

Nagpur Shocker: Auto Driver Parks Vehicle In Secluded Place, Molests School Girl Before Dropping Her...

Nagpur Shocker: Auto Driver Parks Vehicle In Secluded Place, Molests School Girl Before Dropping Her...

MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet

MP Shocker: Adopted Son Murders Elderly Mother For Money, Buries Her Body In Toilet