Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered

Bride, groom caught on camera firing shots | X

Muzaffarnagar, February 2: A newly married couple, now on their honeymoon, is under police scrutiny following the emergence of video showing the couple indulging in celebratory firing during the wedding. New Mandi SHO Bablu Verma said a case under IPC Section 336 (endangering human life or personal safety) has been registered against the couple.

He said, "A team has been deployed to locate and arrest them." A local source revealed that the couple is on their honeymoon and has been informed about the case. The 36-second video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, shows the groom dancing with two girls, holding a pistol in one hand. Both the groom and the bride fired shots into the air during the celebration.

Search Underway To Nab Couple

Upon learning of the video, the police investigated multiple banquet halls across the New Mandi area. "After the investigation, it was confirmed that the incident took place here. The police are now working to locate the couple," police said.

New Mandi DSP Rupali Rao said, "Currently, the couple is on their honeymoon, and the police team is trying to determine their exact location. Additionally, efforts are on to trace the pistol used in the celebratory firing.”