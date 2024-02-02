 Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsUttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered

Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered

New Mandi SHO Bablu Verma said a case under IPC Section 336 (endangering human life or personal safety) has been registered against the couple.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Bride, groom caught on camera firing shots | X

Muzaffarnagar, February 2: A newly married couple, now on their honeymoon, is under police scrutiny following the emergence of video showing the couple indulging in celebratory firing during the wedding. New Mandi SHO Bablu Verma said a case under IPC Section 336 (endangering human life or personal safety) has been registered against the couple.

He said, "A team has been deployed to locate and arrest them." A local source revealed that the couple is on their honeymoon and has been informed about the case. The 36-second video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, shows the groom dancing with two girls, holding a pistol in one hand. Both the groom and the bride fired shots into the air during the celebration.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: RPF Constable, Impersonating As CBI Official, Nabbed For Extortion & Forgery In...
article-image

Search Underway To Nab Couple

Upon learning of the video, the police investigated multiple banquet halls across the New Mandi area. "After the investigation, it was confirmed that the incident took place here. The police are now working to locate the couple," police said.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Elderly Couple, Son Die Due to Suffocation From Smoke Inside Their House In Kanpur
article-image

New Mandi DSP Rupali Rao said, "Currently, the couple is on their honeymoon, and the police team is trying to determine their exact location. Additionally, efforts are on to trace the pistol used in the celebratory firing.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow: Married Couple, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Live Video Of Triple Murder...

Lucknow: Married Couple, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Live Video Of Triple Murder...

Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered

Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Couple Indulging In Celebratory Firing Goes Viral, Case Registered

Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused...

Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused...

Bhopal: Girl Who fell prey to murder bid by dad not his biological daughter, Says Cops

Bhopal: Girl Who fell prey to murder bid by dad not his biological daughter, Says Cops

Ajmer: Dalit Boy Making Reels Assaulted, Forced To Kneel Down & Urinated Upon; FIR Registered After...

Ajmer: Dalit Boy Making Reels Assaulted, Forced To Kneel Down & Urinated Upon; FIR Registered After...