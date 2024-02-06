UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort ₹60,000 In Varanasi; 2 Arrested | Twitter

Varanasi: In a shameful incident, two students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were arrested for raping a doctor and forcing him to perform unnatural sex. The youths also looted Rs 20,000 cash, snatched a gold chain and ring from the victim. They also forced the victim doctor to transfer Rs 40,000 online from his mobile phone by threatening him to make the nude video viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Thursday (January 11). The accused befriended the victim on the LGBTQ dating app, Grindr and called him to the hostel, where they forcibly stripped him naked and performed unnatural sex with the victim doctor. They also filmed the incident and extorted Rs 60,000 from the doctor.

As per reports, the students came in contact with the victim through Grindr App. The students booked an appointment with the doctor through the social media app claiming that their friend is not feeling well. They called the doctor and took him to the Ruiya Hostel in their car, where he was subjected to unnatural sex and also assaulted by the accused.

As per the complaint filed by the victim doctor, the accused also recorded the entire incident on their mobile phone and extorted Rs 60,000 on pretext of making the video viral on social media.

Along with these two students, three others were also present in the room when the incident occurred. An FIR has been filed against all the five accused and the police have arrested the two accused, Narayan Shukla and Suraj Dubey, who are the students of the Veda Shastra at BHU and the police has initiated a search operation to nab the other accused.

The police have recovered Rs 60,000 cash after arresting the two accused in the case and the police have also claimed that the arrested have claimed that the other three accused were also involved in the crime. The police have launched a search operation to nab the other three accused in connection with the case. The shameful incident has brought disgrace to the university.