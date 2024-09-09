Shocker! Man Set Ablaze Over Monetary Dispute In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, six men doused a youth in petrol and set him on fire over a monetary dispute in the Piplani area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Mahaveer Singh Mulazde told Free Press that the victim has been identified as Rohit Jogi (27), a resident of Satnami Nagar area of Piplani. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal said that Jogi used to work at the scrap shop located in the Piplani area, which is owned by another man named Guddu Khan.

According to police, Jogi had borrowed some money from Khan, and had been unable to return it to him. A dispute started between them over returning the money at around 4 pm on Monday. Following the altercation, Khan called five of his accomplices to the spot, who assaulted Jogi.

Minutes after the assault, Khan doused Jogi with petrol, set him on fire and fled from the scene along with his accomplices. The on-lookers somehow managed to extinguish the flames, and took Jogi to a hospital by an e- rickshaw.

TI Lal said that as per doctors at the hospital, Jogi has sustained 60% burns and is said to be in a critical condition. An FIR has been registered against Khan and his accomplices, who are at large, but will be nabbed soon, he added.