 MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

Upon arrival, the police and FSL team commenced an investigation, uncovering sharp weapon injuries and signs of strangulation on her neck, indicating a brutal murder.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a semi-nude state in a field near the Mhow-Neemuch highway within the Dhodhar police post area, under the jurisdiction of the Ringnod police station in Ratlam district.

Upon arrival, the police and FSL team commenced an investigation, uncovering sharp weapon injuries and signs of strangulation on her neck, indicating a brutal murder.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a passerby noticed the body approximately 50 feet away from the highway, leading to immediate police intervention.

Police officials including Ringnod police station in-charge PR Davre and Dhodhar outpost in-charge (SI) Kanhaiya Awasya initiated a thorough investigation, further assisted by FSL officer Dr Atul Mittal from Ratlam.

Read Also
Indore: Student Accidentally Hangs Self While Faking Suicide During Video Call To Friend On April...
article-image

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha also arrived at the scene, directing efforts towards solving the case. The body was subsequently sent to Jaora government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Jewellery, including gold earrings, a ring and a chain, along with a distinctive 'Om' tattoo on her right hand, were found on the victim, indicating a possible personal motive rather than robbery.

Despite efforts to identify the victim by displaying her body and circulating photographs, her identity remains unknown. The police are actively engaging in identifying her and scanning nearby CCTV footage to gather more clues surrounding the heinous crime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

MP: Fruit Vendor Sets Ex-Girlfriend Afire After She Refuses To Continue Live-In Relationship

MP: Fruit Vendor Sets Ex-Girlfriend Afire After She Refuses To Continue Live-In Relationship

Indore: Two Arrested For Posting Videos With Knives On Social Media To Terrify People

Indore: Two Arrested For Posting Videos With Knives On Social Media To Terrify People

Indore: E-Rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death, Two Including A Minor Boy Detained

Indore: E-Rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death, Two Including A Minor Boy Detained

Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel

Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel