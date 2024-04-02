MP: Semi-Nude Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Field In Ratlam

Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a semi-nude state in a field near the Mhow-Neemuch highway within the Dhodhar police post area, under the jurisdiction of the Ringnod police station in Ratlam district.

Upon arrival, the police and FSL team commenced an investigation, uncovering sharp weapon injuries and signs of strangulation on her neck, indicating a brutal murder.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a passerby noticed the body approximately 50 feet away from the highway, leading to immediate police intervention.

Police officials including Ringnod police station in-charge PR Davre and Dhodhar outpost in-charge (SI) Kanhaiya Awasya initiated a thorough investigation, further assisted by FSL officer Dr Atul Mittal from Ratlam.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha also arrived at the scene, directing efforts towards solving the case. The body was subsequently sent to Jaora government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Jewellery, including gold earrings, a ring and a chain, along with a distinctive 'Om' tattoo on her right hand, were found on the victim, indicating a possible personal motive rather than robbery.

Despite efforts to identify the victim by displaying her body and circulating photographs, her identity remains unknown. The police are actively engaging in identifying her and scanning nearby CCTV footage to gather more clues surrounding the heinous crime.