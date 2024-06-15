 MP: Man Sentenced To 10-Year RI For Rape In Mahidpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Second additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar Joshi sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 18,000 in a 30-month-old rape case. The case dates back to November 22, 2021, when the accused, Suresh, a resident of the area under Jharda police station, forcibly entered the victim's house and raped her without her consent.

The victim, a married woman, was alone at home when the incident occurred. Suresh had been threatening the woman, saying he would show her objectionable photos to her husband if she didn't comply with his demands. The woman reported the incident to her husband and aunt and a complaint was lodged at Raghavi police station on November 23, 2021.

The police registered a case against Suresh under various sections of the IPC, including 450, 376, 354A, 354C and 506. After a thorough investigation, the court found Suresh guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 IPC, along with a fine of Rs 18,000. The case was presented by additional public prosecutor Narendra Kumar Solanki.

