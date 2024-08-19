College Student Shot Dead At His House In Faridabad, Accused On Run

Photo: Representative Image

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student was shot dead allegedly by a man at his house here on Monday afternoon, a day after he had come home to celebrate Rakshabandhan, police said.

After the incident, which took place in the Adarsh Nagar area, the accused fled from the spot in a motorcycle with his accomplice, who was standing guard outside the house, they added.

Details Of The Victim

The deceased Arun was a second-year student pursuing a bachelor's degree in architecture at Deenbandhu College, Sampla, in Rohtak, the police said.

He lived in rented accommodation in Sampla and had come home on Sunday evening, they added.

A murder case has been registered against the accused, whom the police are trying to identify using CCTV footage of the area, they added.

Arun's brother Ajay Kumar said in his complaint that the family hails from a village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Adarsh Nagar since 1997.

When Did The Event Take Place?

The incident took place around 12 pm when his parents had gone to the market and Arun was at home with him and their sister, the complainant said.

Kumar alleged that two men arrived outside their house on a motorcycle. One stayed outside with the bike running while the other entered the house. The intruder insisted Arun come outside, but Arun refused to step out.

During the conversation, the man allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Arun in the chest. Despite being wounded, the victim ran inside, lay on the bed, and raised an alarm, but the attackers escaped on their motorbike, the complaint added.

Arun was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, the police said, citing Kumar.

Based on the brother's complaint, the two accused were booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS and under the Arms Act at Adarsh Nagar police station on Monday, they added.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Amit Kumar said the police handed over the body to Arun's family after postmortem.

"With the help of CCTV footage, we are trying to identify the accused. The crime branch team is also engaged in the investigation and the accused will be arrested soon," the SHO said.