56 Schools In Jaipur Receive Bomb Threat | Representational Image

On the 17th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts in Jaipur, 56 schools of the Pink City received bomb threats on Monday, which created panic among thousands of parents across the city. An anonymous email was sent to the school principals about the presence of a bomb in their school buildings early morning. However, nothing was found in any of the school.

The schools, which got the emails, are the prominent ones and as soon as the information got viral, a panic situation was created across the city. Parents rushed to schools and a holiday was declared by the schools that got the email.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, "Information about explosive materials was received in 56 schools of Jaipur city, and all the teams of local police and state special branch were made active. No such material was found in any of the schools, but investigation is going on".

"All these emails have been sent by a common source. Soon, that source will be identified, and legal action will be taken, " said the commissioner, appealing the people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours.

Notably, Monday was the anniversary of the serial bomb blasts in Jaipur, where 63 people were killed in nine blasts in just half an hour. The threatening email on the same day created more panic among the parents.

The Delhi Police is likely to conduct a pan-India investigation with its counterparts in other states to crack the conspiracy behind e-mail threats sent to various installations in other states, officials said on Monday.