Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka great Suranga Lakmal has retired from international cricket, ahead of joining Derbyshire on a two-year deal.

Fast bowler, Lakmal, finished an esteemed international career as Sri Lanka’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 171 wickets from 70 matches and 287 dismissals across all formats. He will now travel to England to join-up with his new teammates ahead of the 2022 season.

Lakmal led the bowling attack in both Test matches during Sri Lanka’s series against India this month, taking three wickets in conditions which did not offer a lot of assistance for seamers.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:08 PM IST