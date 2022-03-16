Pakistan Cricket Board hires ex-MCG curator ahead of third Australia Test in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired former MCG and ICC academy curator Toby Lumsden for assistance in making the pitch for the third Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium between Pakistan and Australia.

Toby Lumsden has been associated with ICC academy for over a decade, and his experience will help the local curators of Pakistan.

Lumsden landed in Lahore earlier in the week to begin work.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared his vision earlier to overhaul the process of pitch preparation and introduce readymade drop-in pitches from Australia in Pakistan in the coming seasons.

The Australian team has toured Pakistan after 24 years, and the first Test of the historic series ended in a draw. ICC rated the Rawalpindi surface “below average” and sanctioned one demerit point to the venue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:02 PM IST