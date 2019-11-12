Mushtaq Ali trophy: Four in a row for Mumbai

But then Surya, who is scoring runs in every game, took the responsibility and steadied the ship in company of Shreyas Iyer (19) as the duo stitched a 49-run stand for the third wicket. Playing his natural aggressive game, Surya tore apart the Pondicherry attack, striking six fours and two sixes.

After Shreyas departed, Surya got an able partner in Siddhesh Lad, who took made a quick fire 39 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and two other hits over the fence. Their respective knocks ensured that Mumbai crossed the 170-run mark.

Chasing 172, Pondicherry had a pathetic start and were reeling at 29-2.

But then Parag Dogra (45 off 35 balls) and opener Arun Karthik (27 balls) tried to resurrect the innings with 28-run stand, before Karthik was dimissed by Shivam Dube. Anand Subramanian (39 off 31 balls) and Dogra gave a scare to Mumbai, but their bowlers held their nerves to eke out a win.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (2-29) and Shams Mulani (2-25) shared the spoils. There are no matches on Wednesday and the action resumes on Thursday.