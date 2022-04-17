IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Rashid Khan to lead Gujarat Titans as Hardik Pandya misses out due to groin stiffness

Rashid Khan will lead the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium after Hardik Pandya missed out due to groin stiffness.

Meanwhile, Khan won the toss and and elected to field first.

Speaking at the toss, Khan said, "We would like to bowl first. Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it's kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 percent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It's just to balance it out as Hardik is absent."

Gujarat made two changes with Wriddhiman Saha coming in for Matthew Wade and Alzarri Joseph playing in the place of Hardik.

Chennai, meanwhile, fielded an unchanged XI.

"We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff. Same team for us," Jadeja said at the toss.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:35 PM IST