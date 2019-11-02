Change the pink ball if it gets wet, says Dean Jones

Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has a simple theory on countering the dew factor in day-night Tests: change the pink ball if it gets wet. Experts have already predicted that dew will play a big role in the first-ever day-night Test in India, to be held in Kolkata from November 22.

"It (the Day-Night Test) is a great initiative. The dew factor is a concern, there is no doubt about that. If the ball is wet, just change it," Jones told PTI over phone from Australia.

"The laws of the game have changed. For example in (Sir Don) Bradman's time, if the team made 200 runs, they got a second new ball. We are playing a night game, if the ball gets wet, just change the ball, it is as simple as that as far as I am concerned," said Jones, a 'Select Dugout' expert on Star Sports.

Cricket under lights has been seen as the future of Test cricket, which is struggling to attract big crowds in the T20 era. Jones said day-night Tests have gone on to become a huge hit in Australia where the first ever five-day game was played under lights back in 2015.