VIT-AP Conducts ICCIDE-2021

The Two-day International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Data Engineering (ICCIDE-2021) organized by School of Computer Science and Engineering is inaugurated on 13-Aug-2021 at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh in virtual mode. Dr. Prem Prakash Jayaraman , Head, Digital Innovation Lab; Professor, CSSE, Swinburne University, Australia was the chief guest, Dr. Krishna Thiagarajan, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Analytics, Insights & Data, Virtusa was the Guest of honor and Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT presided the Inaugural function. The chief guest and guest of the session shared their knowledge, experiences, research observations and the challenges related to data engineering, IoT, privacy and security related issues in computational intelligence. Dr. G. Viswanathan said that this conference is a forum for presenting, exchanging ideas and results of high-quality research work in cutting-edge technologies and most happening research areas of computational intelligence and data engineering. Irrespective of online or offline, the quality of education is the highest priority in VIT and this was once again proved with various international rankings, placements, and student achievements on several platforms across the world even when we are depressed and dejected during this pandemic. Along with the guests Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor welcomed the gathering and Dr. CLV Siva Kumar, Registrar conveyed vote of thanks. Dr. S.V.Sudha, Dean of Computer Science & Engineering; Dr. Nagaraju Devarakonda, Convener; and Dr. Hari Seetha, Co-convener, faculty members, research scholars, and students also participated in the session.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:39 AM IST