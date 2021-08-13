e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to move to San Francisco as Senior Director Taliban captures provincial capital of Logar, 50 km south of Kabul: Report Now one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Indian Bank associates with PCI as one of the Banking Partners of Paralympic Games, Tokyo 2020

FPJ Bureau

Indian Bank has signed an MOU and partnered with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as one of the Banking Partners ahead of the Paralympic Games, Tokyo 2020, scheduled to commence from the 24th of August 2021. The Bank, through its year- long association with PCI, will provide financial assistance, in an endeavor to support the Paralympic athletes prepare for the coveted sporting events in domestic arena as well as global platforms for a year.

Dr. Deepa Malik , President, PCI and Ravindra Singh, Field General Manager (Delhi), Indian Bank emphasized while signing the MOU that the resources offered by the bank will be channelized towards meeting the requirements of the Indian Para athletes ranging from their training, nutrition, equipment, certifications to name a few. Timely financial aid provided to these sportspersons will encourage them to focus their efforts on the game and win laurels for the country.

On this occasion, Padmaja Chunduru, MD&CEO, Indian Bank, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the Paralympic ecosystem and making resources available for differently-abled athletes in our nation. Even though the Paralympic movement is at a nascent stage in India, several young and talented athletes have been training rigorously to represent India in an international arena. It is our belief that this initiative will empower many athletes to take up sports as a career without experiencing any dearth of resources. At Indian Bank, we have always strived to maintain an inclusive environment and supported employees who have exhibited a flair for sports.”

ALSO READ

Indian Bank undertakes CSR activities as part of its 115th Foundation Day celebration

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal