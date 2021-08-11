Indian Bank undertakes CSR activities as part of its 115th Foundation Day celebration

Indian Bank has undertaken various CSR activities across the country as part of its 115th Foundation Day celebrations. Field General Manager Office, Mumbai and Zonal Offices of Mumbai South and Mumbai West had organised programme Jeevan Sandhya – An evening to Remember, to entertain and have interactions with the inmates of Manav Seva Sangh on 6th August,2021. Music was provided by Swarnge Band comprising of the visually impaired and renowned singers. Dr Rahul Joshi and Dhanushree Deshpande enthralled the audience.

The Programme was attended by Rohit Rishi, FGM, Mumbai; V Chandrasekharan, ZM (Mumbai South), Shyam Shankar, ZM (Mumbai West) along with other staff members of the bank at various locations where its live streaming was being watched. Utility items for the inmates and the destitute staying in Manav Seva Sangh were provided. The programme was viewed by various other old age homes and orphanages across Mumbai, where the inmates felt nostalgic on listening to ever green melodious songs.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:55 AM IST