Hindi Diwas Samaroh organised in PNB Head Office

Punjab National Bank, country's leading public sector Bank celebrated Hindi Diwas on September 15, with great zeal & enthusiasm in all the administrative offices and branches. On this occasion, Hindi Divas Samaroh and Cultural event was organized at the head office of the Bank, Dwarka, New Delhi, which was presided over by Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao. Executive Directors of the Bank Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dubey, Swaroop Kumar Saha, Chief General Managers and General Managers were present on this occasion. A cultural programme was also organized by the staff members observing covid-19 protocols and MD&CEO felicitated the winners of Lala Lajpat Rai Shield competitions organized by the Bank.

While addressing the gathering, MD&CEO of the Bank heartily congratulated all the employees of the Bank for getting 'Rajbhasha Kirti' first prize for the fourth consecutive year conferred by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Highlighted the importance of Hindi Diwas. He further said that the use of Hindi in banking is not only a constitutional requirement but also a commercial necessity. That's why PNB has adopted Hindi by heart and all our Digital products like Net Banking, Mobile Banking, PNB One App etc. have been made available in Hindi as well as regional languages for the benefit of the customers. He urged all the staff members to maintain continuity in the work of Hindi with same zeal & enthusiasm in future also.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:02 AM IST