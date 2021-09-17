PNB cuts repo-based lending rate by 25 bps to 6.55%

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has slashed the repo-based lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.55 per cent.

"The repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent, with effect from September 17, 2021 (Friday)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The RLLR was introduced in October 2019. It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as the repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Repo is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks for their short-term requirements.

Shares of PNB on Friday closed at Rs 39.70 apiece on the BSE, down 5.02 per cent from the previous close.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:21 PM IST