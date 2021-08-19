Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Railway Hospital at Byculla as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Advertisement

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (CRWWO) visited Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla on 15.8.2021 as a part Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Central Railway.

In these challenging times of COVID, this year the guiding theme of the programme was “Health First, Always First” on the lines of the theme of Independence Day 2021 – “The Nation First, Always First”.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated a state-of-the-art Computerised Radiography – Digital Radiography System (CR-DR System). The CR-DR system is a state-of-the-art CBNAAT RT-PCR Molecular Laboratory for developing inhouse RT-PCR testing facilities for Covid patients.

The General Manager also inaugurated a 56” full High Definition Patient Information Display System, Advanced Electro Surgical Cautery Units, a complete Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Set for the ENT Department to be used in a number of endoscopic ENT procedures including Mucormycoses surgeries in Post Covid patients, an Endoscopic System for Spine Surgeries for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries, High End Anesthesia Work Stations and a full HD Flexible Video Bronchoscopic Unit for Pulmonary Medicine at the hospital. These state-of -the-art ultra modern and sophisticated medical equipments will boost Central Railway to further develop in house capabilities to handle both Covid and Non Covid patients.

On this occasion, Menu Lahoti, President CRWWO, gave a boost to the renovation and upgradation process of “The Hospital Kitchen & Dietary Services”. The President CRWWO donated a stainless steel milk trolley, a 540 litre Double Door Refrigerator and a number of kitchen appliances and utensils; She also inaugurated a Fully Automatic Coagulation Analyser, a Semi Automatic Urine Chemistry Analyser for better diagnosis of Covid patients, a Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgery Set, a Hysteromat Set and a Hysteroscopic Set for the Department of Gynaecology & Obstetrics.

Dr. Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, other Principal Heads of Departments, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla, and senior officers, Executive Body Members of CRWWO were also present during the occasion.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:03 AM IST