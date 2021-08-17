Central Railway celebrates 75th Independence Day

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway hoisted the national flag o¬n the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Central Railway headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Anil Kumar Lahoti while addressing the gathering conveyed the wishes and Independence Day greetings said that it has been more than a year and a half since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease which enormously impacted the lives and also the country’s economic growth. Despite facing another severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic, railway staff has responded to the crisis very well and have worked with utmost diligence and commitment and even went beyond the call of duty.

He also said it is a matter of pride for Central Railway that M.K. Mishra, Inspector RPF, Balharshah, S.P. Shinde, Inspector RPF, Pune and B.D. Sagar, Sub-Inspector, RPF Pune are honoured by Police Medal for their exemplary services on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:14 AM IST