Zydus Wellness Showcases 37.9% YTD FY26 Revenue Growth To ₹24,763 Million In Investor Presentation

Zydus Wellness Limited highlighted strong business momentum in its March 2026 investor presentation. |

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness is leaning into growth across nutrition and personal care, with its latest investor presentation revealing sharp revenue gains and an aggressive push into new categories and global markets.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 24,763 million for YTD FY26, marking a 37.9 percent increase over Rs 17,958 million in the same period last year. Net sales for the period stood at Rs 24,639 million, while Q3 FY26 alone saw revenue of Rs 9,649 million, more than doubling year-on-year. This performance reflects strong demand momentum across core categories.

Gross contribution rose to Rs 14,291 million in YTD FY26, translating to a margin of 57.5 percent, compared to 51.3 percent a year earlier. EBITDA reached INR 2,396 million, up 26.3 percent, although margins moderated slightly to 9.7 percent. However, profitability at the net level remained under pressure, with reported PAT at Rs 352 million due to higher finance costs and amortization linked to acquisitions.

The company attributed growth to strong volume expansion and contributions from acquired businesses. Food and nutrition continued to see high traction, with double-digit growth supported by mid-teen volume increases, while the RiteBite business outperformed internal expectations. Management also highlighted continued momentum in brands like Sugar Free and Glucon-D, alongside expansion in protein and hydration categories.

Zydus Wellness is scaling its international presence, with operations now spanning multiple geographies, including Europe, the UK, and emerging markets. The company also emphasized its expanding distribution network, reaching over 2.8 million stores and serving more than 70 million families, as shown in the business overview on page 8 of the presentation. Zydus Wellness appears focused on balancing growth and integration, leveraging acquisitions and innovation to strengthen its position across evolving health and wellness categories.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation document and does not include external verification or additional sources.