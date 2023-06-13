 Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, the company announced through an exchange filing. The product will be launched shortly.

Varenicline tablets are indicated to treat smoking addiction. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg had annual sales of USD 501 mn in the United States.

The group now has 374 approvals and has so far filed over 442 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Read Also
Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Balsalazide Disodium Capsules
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Diclofenac Sodium And Misoprostol Delayed Release...

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Diclofenac Sodium And Misoprostol Delayed Release...

NHPC Board Of Directors Appoints Uttam Lal As Director

NHPC Board Of Directors Appoints Uttam Lal As Director

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Varenicline Tablets

ICICI Bank Announced 9,23,939 Equity Shares As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Announced 9,23,939 Equity Shares As Stock Option

Reliance Climbs 8 Spots To 45th Rank On Forbes' Global 2000 List

Reliance Climbs 8 Spots To 45th Rank On Forbes' Global 2000 List