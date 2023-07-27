 Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection

Plerixafor is used by patients with certain types of cancer (non-Hodgkin's lymphoma-NHL, multiple myeloma-MM) to prepare them for stem cell transplant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vial, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Plerixafor is used by patients with certain types of cancer (non-Hodgkin's lymphoma-NHL, multiple myeloma-MM) to prepare them for stem cell transplant. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Alidac) at SEZ, Ahmedabad (India).

Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vial had annual sales of USD 210 million in the United States.

The group now has 374 approvals and has so far filed over 442* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday at 1:28 pm IST were at ₹654.40, up by 5.08 percent.

Read Also
Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Oxcarbazepine Tablets USP, 150 mg, 300 mg and 600...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Profit Before Tax Grows By 55% In Q1FY24

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Profit Before Tax Grows By 55% In Q1FY24

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Plerixafor Injection

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Finserv Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,942.63 Cr; Birlasoft Net Profit Rises...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Finserv Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,942.63 Cr; Birlasoft Net Profit Rises...

Bajaj Finserv Total Income Grows By 35% To ₹12,501 Cr In Q1FY24

Bajaj Finserv Total Income Grows By 35% To ₹12,501 Cr In Q1FY24

Nestle India Q2 Net Profit Up 36.8% To ₹698.34 Cr, Net Sales Up 15% To ₹4,619.50 Cr

Nestle India Q2 Net Profit Up 36.8% To ₹698.34 Cr, Net Sales Up 15% To ₹4,619.50 Cr