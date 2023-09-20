Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1% | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1% (USRLD: Cleocin T Gel, 1%).

Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1% is used to treat acne. It helps to decrease the number of acne lesions. Clindamycin is an antibiotic which works by stopping the growth of bacteria. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).

Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1% had annual sales of USD 37 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT July 2023).

The group now has 381 approvals and has so far filed over 444 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System, 150 mcg/35 mcg per day (USRLD: Ortho Evra Transdermal System, 150 mcg/35 mcg per day).

Read Also Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal...

Zydus Wellness shares

The shares of Zydus Wellness on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,607.10, down by 0.19 per cent.