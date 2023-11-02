Zydus Lifesciences Partners With Guardant Health To Promote Precision Oncology Tests In India and Nepal

Zydus Lifesciences Partners With Guardant Health To Promote Precision Oncology Tests In India and Nepa | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as Zydus), an innovation-driven global life sciences company and Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company, have signed a co-marketing agreement to jointly promote the Guardant360 portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests across India and Nepal, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The tests to be promoted include the Guardant360 and Guardant360 TissueNext tests for comprehensive genomic profiling and the Guardant360 Response test for monitoring response to treatment.

The agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes in the region. By combining resources and expertise, both organisations aim to empower oncologists with the necessary tools to help inform treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer.

“Cancer is a major public health problem in India and Nepal, with one out of nine Indians likely to develop cancer in his or her lifetime and more than 20,000 people in Nepal diagnosed with cancer every year,” said Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Guardant360 is a minimally invasive liquid biopsy test that provides comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of all solid tumours by analysing circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) from a simple blood draw. Guardant360 TissueNext provides CGP results from a tumour tissue biopsy to give doctors actionable information when tissue testing is appropriate. Guardant360 Response is a monitoring test that allows oncologists to track a patient's treatment response over time.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Thursday at 11:06 am IST were trading at Rs 578.15, up by 0.48 percent.