Zydus Family Trust Acquires Additional 2,15,000 Stake Of Zydus Wellness For ₹33.08 Cr

Zydus Family Trust buys additional 2,15,000 shares of Zydus Wellness Limited worth ₹33,08,03,434 from the open market, the company announced through an exchange filing. The promoter of the company bought an additional 0.33 per cent stake in the open market on Friday.

Post the acquisition of shares Zydus Family Trust's hold increased to 69,58,806 shares representing 10.93 per cent stake from the earlier 67,43,806 shares representing 10.60 per cent.

Zydus Wellness earnings

The company reported net sales of Rs 699 crores for the quarter. Zydus Wellness reported total income from operations of Rs 702 crores and Net Profit of Rs 110 crores for the quarter.

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as of June 2023.

Zydus Wellness shares

The shares of Zydus Wellness on Friday closed at ₹1,542, up by 0.83 per cent.

