Zydus Wellness Posts Net Sales Of ₹699 Cr In Q1FY24

Zydus Wellness Ltd., announced results for the first quarter ended June 30th 2023. The company reported net sales of Rs 699 crores for the quarter, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The Company reported total income from operations of Rs 702 crores and Net Profit of Rs 110 crores for the quarter.

Zydus Wellness Five Brands Performance

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as on June 2023.

Glucon-D has with a market share 59.9 percent maintained its number one position. The company launched new campaign “Thakaan Gone, Energy On” to boost trials for Glucon D sachets and Glucon D Mango Blast variant.

Sugar Free continues to maintain its leadership with a market share of 96.2 percent. The company continued to build its Sugar Free Green franchise with aggressive media campaigns and also focussed on campaigns for adopting healthier lifestyles.

Nycil has maintained its dominant position by further increasing its market share by 117 basis points over the same period last year, which now stood at 35.5 percent in the Prickly heat powder category.

Complan has registered progressive improvement in volume market share during the quarter. The brand was supported by 360-degree campaigns throughout the quarter across all mediums of TV, print and digital. Complan’s market share stood at 4.5 percent.

The company continued to focus on the its personal care portfolio under the Everyuth Brand umbrella comprising face wash, scrubs, peel-off and body lotions. Everyuth Scrub has increased by 42 basis point at MAT level over same period last year to 42.4 percent further strengthening its leadership position in the facial scrub category. Everyuth Peel off has maintained its number one position with a market share of 78.7 percent in the Peel off an increase of 19 basis points.

During the quarter, the Company’s subsidiary in Bangladesh became operational thereby strengthening its international presence.

Zydus Wellness Ltd. shares

The shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd. on Thursday at 12:49 pm IST were at Rs 1,449, down by 1.81 percent.