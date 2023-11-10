Zydus And Torrent Sign Licensing Agreement For Co-marketing Saroglitazar Mg

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates hereafter referred to as Zydus) a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent), a specialty focussed global pharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into a licensing and supply agreement to co-market, Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH) and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As the only approved drug for NASH and NAFLD in the country, Saroglitazar Magnesium is likely to play a key role in managing and mitigating these progressive and prevalent liver disorders.

With a once daily, 4mg dose regimen, Saroglitazar Mg enables better compliance, reduces pill burden and offers greater convenience for patients.

Torrent's Semi-Exclusive Co-Marketing Agreement for VORXAR with Zydus

Under the terms of this agreement, Torrent will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India under the brand name VORXAR®. Zydus launched the drug under the brand names Lipaglyn® and Bilypsa® and will continue to market them.

Torrent will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-defined milestones.

Zydus' Saroglitazar Mg Granted DCGI Approval as First-Ever Treatment for NASH and NAFLD in India

Saroglitazar Mg, is an innovative drug from Zydus approved by the DCGI to treat chronic liver diseases such as, Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH) and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). India is the first country to have a drug approved for these unmet medical needs. Currently, there is no approved drug for the treatment of NASH and NAFLD anywhere else in the world.

Aman Mehta, Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, “In NASH and NAFLD, disease areas with high prevalence and limited therapeutic options that are backed by clinical evidence, Saroglitazar Magnesium represents a significant advancement. We are delighted to partner with Zydus and add Saroglitazar Magnesium, under brand name Vorxar®, to our portfolio. This will further augment our gastroenterology franchise and help address emerging unmet patient needs.”

Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Dr. Sharvil Patel said, “This association with Torrent is testament to our long-term vision of expanding the reach of our drug. Our vision is to help empower patients with life changing discoveries powered by innovation. Saroglitazar Mg is one of the critical treatments for patients with NASH and NAFLD and bridges an unmet healthcare need.”

