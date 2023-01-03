e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZomato stock declines 5% in early trade after CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato stock declines 5% in early trade after CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Zomato's stock saw a 5% drop in the price, a day after its co-founder and former CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Gunjan Patidar announced his resignation.

On the BSE, the stock fell 4.31 percent to Rs 57.65. It fell 4.97 percent to Rs 57.30 on the NSE.

In terms of volume, 14.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in morning trade on the BSE, while 2.20 crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Read Also
Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits
article-image

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a exchange filing on Monday.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato stock declines 5% in early trade after CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato stock declines 5% in early trade after CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns