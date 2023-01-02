Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits | Twitter - Gunjan Patidar

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced that its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Gunjan Patidar, has quit in an exchange filing. This is the latest in a series of top exits from the company.

Patidar built the core technical system for the company and was one of the first few employees of Zomato. He has worked for the company for the last ten-years and has built a tech leadership team that has helped the company move forward.

This is another big exit from the company after Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company in November, 2022. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo also resigned after a five-year stint, and Siddarth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, resigned to run ad tech unicorn Molco's India operations.

The company had recently laid off less than 3 per cent of its staff, claiming that the laying off was based on regular performance.

Zomato quarterly earning

Zomato in the quarter that ended in September narrowed its net loss to Rs 250.8 crore in comparison to Rs 434.9 in the same period in the previous fiscal year. While, the revenue saw a jump of 62.20 per cent to Rs 1,661.3 crore, the sales grew by 22 per cent to Rs 6,631 crore from Rs 5,410.

Zomato share

In 2022, the company also suffered in the public market, as its stock saw a drop of more than 50 per cent from its peak of Rs 162. On Monday, the shares of Zomato closed at Rs 60.30, up by 1.69 per cent.