Zomato Shares Hit 52 Week High Today, Back Near IPO Price After Two Years | File/ Representative Image

The shares of Zomato Ltd record a one year high with stock gained nearly 53 per cent in the last 52 week. The stock of Zomato is witnessing a surge of Rs 77.35 a share, a level last seen on April 26, 2022.

In the end of March 2023, Zomato share dropped down at Rs 50 apiece. The stock was trading at Rs 77 on BSE at 1pm, up by 1.64 per cent from the previous close.

Since March, the stock gain a rise of nearly 53 per cent. It is still down 52 percent from its record closing high of Rs 160.30 hit on November 15, 2021.

After entering the new financial year, the shares of Zomato has increased around Rs 50 to Rs 77 apiece levels. The company shares had started signaling about the end of base building mode in January 2023 when it rebounded from Rs 47 apiece levels and sustained above this fresh bottom made after bouncing back from 52-week lows of Rs 40.60 apiece made in July 2022.

Zomato Ltd Shares

The shares of Zomato on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 77.90, up by 2.77 per cent.

Read Also Zomato shares rise after 'Kachra' ad is taken down