Zomato shares rise after 'Kachra' ad is taken down

The shares of Zomato rise after the company takes down ‘Kachra’ ad and apologises for hurting people’s sentiments. The shares of the company hit the days’ low of Rs 73.80 around 12:00 pm IST only to climb later. The shares at 1:47 pm were trading at Rs 75.45, up by 1.28 per cent.

On the occasion of World Environment day Zomato released an ad to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling, but it received backlash after many viewed the ad as casteist. Zomato on Thursday through a tweet apologised for hurting any sentiments and took down the advertisement.

In its Tweet Zomato said, "On world environment day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video."

The ad in question used a reference of a character called 'Kachra' from Amir Khan's movie Lagaan. It starts by saying 'Kachra can change the game, that's why Zomato is recycling Kachra.' This did not go well with Twitterati as they revolted to the same. The ad further goes on to say how waste can be used to make different things that include towel, table, paper and more.

Many including Dilip Mandal from Editors Guild and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan called out the ad on Twitter.

Neeraj Ghaywan in his tweet said, "#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!"

While Dilip Mandal said, "Twitter has insulted the hard working and earning people of India through one of its extremely casteist advertisements. Garbage character is wrong in itself but now even more ugly joke is being made of it. This is not acceptable.

After the video was taken down Mandal in one of his tweets on the issue said, "Thank you. You need to sack your creative head and the entire team. To prevent such occurrences in the future, it's essential to ensure social and gender diversity. Consider adopting a model similar to the US affirmative action."

