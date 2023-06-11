Zomato Launches South India's First 'Rest Point' For Delivery Partners In Bengaluru | Twitter

Zomato sets up a new resting point for delivery partners in Bengalurur's Vega City Mall on Sunday. This is claimed to be the first resting point in South India. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had also participated in the launch event.

Surya Tweeted regarding the importance of the resting point as it offers essential amenities like first-aid, clear restrooms and drinking water for all delivery partners.

In his Tweet he wrote, "Set up South India's 1st Resting Point for Delivery Partners at Vega City Mall in association with @zomato & @vegacitysocial. With essential amenities such as first-aid, drinking water, & clean restrooms, the point will serve as a place for all delivery partners to rest, rejuvenate, and recharge."

In February Zomato had announced that these resting points can be accessed by delivery partners from other brands as well. Zomato CEO Goyal in a Tweet had said, "Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well being of delivery partners of various companies."

What amenities can the delivery partners access?

The delivery partners will be able to access high-speed internet, washroom, first aid, drinking water and phone charging point. Goyal called the delivery agents as heart and soul of the business and revealed the company's plans to set up more such shelters across the country. A few such rest point have already been set up in Gurgaon, where Zomato's headquarters is located.

