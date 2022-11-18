Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns; third big exit in two weeks | Twitter - Mohit Gupta

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday said its Co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his post.

Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

In a message sent to Zomato, which was shared on the BSE by the company, Gupta said he is "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me".

Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations, while making the voluntary disclosure of his resignation.

Zomato's head of Inetrcity Legends service announced last week that he has left the company, while the company's new initiative head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo resigned earlier this week. This makes it the third big exit this week.

The resignation comes days after WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down.

Earnings for second quarter

The growth of its food delivery business has grown by 22 per cent from Rs 5,410 crore year-on-year, and the quarterly sales grew 158 per cent from last year. The company's net loss goes down to Rs 250.8 crore against Rs 434.9 crore that the company registered last year.

(With inputs from PTI)