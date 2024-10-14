Zomato Board Director Gunjan Soni Quits Weeks After Co-Founder Akriti Chopra's Resignation

Zomato's independent director and company board member, Gunjan Soni, has resigned from the food delivery and quick service company.

Gunjan Soni Quits Zomato

This comes barely two weeks after the company co-founder and CPO, Akriti Chopra, who was part of the company for 13 years, left the Deepinder Goyal-led company.

According to the resignation letter obtained by publications, Soni said, “This is to inform the board that due to my increased work commitments, I hereby tender my resignation as an independent director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on October 11, 2024.”

Soni cited increased professional commitments as the reason behind her resignation.

Soni is the Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer GFG and CEO ZALORA SEA.

Before her stint there, the 40 under 40 winner also worked at another major tech startup/ commerce company. Soni worked as chief marketing officer at Myntra before heading Jabong. The company was merged with Myntra in 2020. She served a total of over 2 years at the Flipkart company.

Before that, Soni also worked at McKinsey & Company.

Akriti Chopra Resigns

This resignation, as mentioned before, comes barely a fortnight after the departure of Akriti Chopra, who was the co-founder and chief people officer. She stepped down from the company after a 13-year-long stint with the company.

The company announced this through an exchange filing. She announced her resignation on September 27, 2024.

In his resignation letter to the company boss, Deepinder Goyal, Chopra said, "It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away.”

Zomato Shares

The shares of Zomato were trading in the green on Monday; however, while trading in the green, at the time of writing, the company shares lost the advantage and slipped slightly, trading with gains of 0.77 per cent or Rs 2.15, reaching Rs 279.90 per share.