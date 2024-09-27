Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement

Akriti Chopra | LinkedIn

Akriti Chopra, co-founder and Chief People Officer, has stepped down from her position after a 13-year journey with the company. She announced her resignation on September 27, 2024.

In her resignation email to Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, Chopra said, "It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away.”

Regulatory filing details

Zomato made the official announcement through a regulatory filing, stating, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024."

Screengrab of the BSE filing |

Akriti's journey in Zomato

Akriti joined Zomato back in November 2011, starting her career as a Senior Manager in finance and operations in the company which is now one of the major in online food delivery.

Over the years, she played a major role in the company and also has moved up her positions in the company to become Vice President of Finance and Operations, and eventually serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In June 2021, she took to the role of Chief People Officer, focusing on the development of Zomato's workforce.

Before her time at Zomato, Chopra was working at PwC, where she worked in the tax and regulatory practice for three years.

Zomato's Leadership Changes

Although, Chopra's resignation is not the first in the company considering the company key player.

Last January, Gunjan Patidar, another co-founder and the former Chief Technology Officer, also left the company after a decade.

Similarly, Mohit Gupta, who was elevated to co-founder status in 2020, resigned in November 2022.

Zomato shares

The shares of the company on Friday ended the week at Rs 278.00, down by 2.08 per cent.