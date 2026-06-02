Zomato, Amazon, Other E-Commerce Giants Launch Digital Commerce Coalition To Collaborate In Online Retail

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India’s leading digital commerce companies, including Eternal, Amazon, Swiggy, Meesho and Zepto, have come together to launch a new industry body called the Digital Commerce Coalition.

The initiative comes at a time when India's digital commerce sector is expanding rapidly and facing increasing regulatory attention over business practices in e-commerce and quick commerce.

The coalition aims to create a common platform where industry players can work together on issues that affect consumers, delivery partners, small businesses and the wider digital economy.

Focus on Trust, Innovation and Small Businesses

According to the coalition, its priorities will include strengthening consumer trust, encouraging responsible innovation and increasing economic participation through digital commerce.

The group also plans to support entrepreneurs and small businesses by improving market access and strengthening supply chains.

Another key objective is to create positive outcomes for people and the environment while ensuring sustainable growth of the digital economy.

New Delhi-based public policy consultancy Koan Advisory Group will serve as the secretariat for the coalition and support its research, policy engagement and industry discussions.

Industry leaders said collaboration is becoming increasingly important as the sector grows in size and influence.

E-Commerce Market Expected to Triple by FY30

Executives from member companies highlighted the role of digital commerce in creating jobs, supporting entrepreneurship and improving convenience for consumers.

According to an ICICI Securities report, India's e-commerce market is expected to grow from around $70 billion in FY25 to $174-214 billion by FY30.

The report also estimates that e-commerce penetration in overall retail will increase from 7% to 13% during the same period.

India's online retail sector has already grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20% between FY20 and FY25. The growth momentum is expected to continue, with the market projected to expand at a 20-25% CAGR over the next five years.

As digital adoption deepens across urban and rural India, the newly formed coalition is expected to play a larger role in shaping industry standards, policy discussions and the future growth of India's digital commerce ecosystem.